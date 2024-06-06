How Michelle Schofield's brother remembers her, 37 years after her murder

Jessie Saum said a keepsake photograph of his sister Michelle hangs in his art studio. "I can always look at her and it makes me smile," Saum said.

June 6, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live