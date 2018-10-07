Transcript for 'We miss our friend': Students on their classmate who was trapped in Thailand cave

That miracle a date ten leaves the world electrified. And were leaked. How much they all your. They've. Been here. All twelve long lost boys and their coach gathered together exhausted hungry. But a life celebration is amplified at this school where six that the police are students here they continue what they view vigil. Classmates secrets were so what you're hearing here it is a prayer being said. But executed over there the war. Villa students in the game. Check this out 2800. Students. Court here six of them are advocating right now teacher Carl Anderson tells me about what is specially popular boy in that trapped group. Nicknamed the U. His best friend when sat in his chair and said okay. I'm gonna sit here until he comes back when when every day there and keep the seat warm yes he shows me a card used classmates have written messages on the blackboard for. This. There threat so much I sat down with some of the spread to tell me he's a drummer of the marching band. A fun loving security here. Yeah. Eight. Later last. It's designed. Well. To see the kind of physical environment they be pushing through I visited a nearby cave. And don't try it gave me a sense of the torturous terrain. And work. Malone. Soon this. Underwater and wins. Peter and text. Her smooth look for. Yeah. This whole thing I'd play. And I'm national interest. And equity absent heroes. A.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.