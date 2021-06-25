Transcript for The moment Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in remote New Hampshire town

It turns out that Gil and Maxwell had recently moved into this very small town in central New Hampshire. Call Brad for. It's really out of the way. So much so that these state that she was living in was actually called yeah way. We learned should slow the way to a gorgeous property in New Hampshire just. Continuing to live a life of privilege all her victims of the trauma inflicted upon them years ago. I'm more in July 2 FBI agents knocked on the door. Elaine doesn't open it a thirty tabs you bust open the door to arrest her. He immediately went into it sort of interior room and that she had a cell phone with tin foil wrapped around it presumably there's so you couldn't be trapped. We began what the FBI's arrested Jeffrey Epstein a longtime associate Glenn Maxwell's the FBI arresting Jeffrey Epstein ex girlfriend at a secluded property in New Hampshire. Decent rested with the hoopla. With. Helicopters. And the FBI running about its fuel prejudiced in who actually it. Was Heidi that was but it looked she was not hiding that's a complete life if she was gonna run away with the French boss who hurt English books will. She gonna hawked on a plane. Any moment. Lawyers knew exactly where she was apple to minds often to bring her and but. She was never lost to be brought.

