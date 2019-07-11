Transcript for The moment Mary Jo Buttafuoco woke up in the hospital after being shot by Amy Fisher

I didn't find out to what went to work because we worked for doctor from my two dissent and and the ladies who like to secretaries like doctor guitar to wants to see you hike rather so I call in his office. And she gripped my hands. A. He sits hacked into his sister she was shot. And they took into the hospital. Of the surgeons took myself my mom and dad and show into a room and explained that she was shot that. Bullet had gone and broke the cure seventeen. Carotid artery. For whatever reason that bullet wound up at the base of her brain above a spinal column. He told us she's gonna die she'll be blind. Paralyzed deaf. They did he didn't know he just knew she could tell I. And the surgeon sits my mother would he want to do. And choke us my mother what do we do mom and she said let's go for it meaningless however had surgery. Marriage was in surgery for seven hours feeling every able to renew the phone it's just. She precarious. I don't know how long it was staying. After that. Get right. Oh god not my eyes and it was bright lights. And air show woke up another hit the floor went down on their knees and thank you Jesus. I looked this nurse and she was. Yelling and he married towel marry now you've been shot. You're not constantly going to be okay in and I looked at her as a look magazine thanks in just like in the movies.

