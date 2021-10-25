Mother of 737 MAX crash victim reacts to Boeing’s $2.5 billion agreement

Nadia Milleron said Boeing isn't sharing enough details about the 737 MAX crash, after the planes were changed and cleared to fly and the company paid a $2.5 billion deferred prosecution agreement.

