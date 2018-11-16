A mother's decision to donate son's face: How doctors approach, support families

Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, a renowned reconstructive surgeon at NYU Langone Health who performs face transplant surgeries, shares how 3-D printing of the donor's face is used to help the family cope.
5:17 | 11/16/18

Transcript for A mother's decision to donate son's face: How doctors approach, support families

