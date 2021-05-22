Transcript for Murder trial for Paige Birgfeld begins nine years after her disappearance: Part 8

Today a man accused of murdering a single mother is set to stand trial in grand junction. Lester Jones charged with kidnapping and murdering Paige birkfeld. So, frank, it's been nine long years. For you to get to this place, that courthouse right there. Right. Do you think that you can get justice for Paige? Listen, I don't know what the outcome of this is going to be, if that's the moment of justice. The prosecutor has to convince absolutely, positively 12 people that Jones is the murderer. The trial lasted seven weeks. I believe we called 160 witnesses between the prosecution and the defense. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. The people of the state of Colorado are going to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lester Ralph Jones, that man sitting right there, that he committed first-degree murder and committed the kidnapping by taking her against her will. Right from the top, prosecutors start laying out a motive for Lester Jones to kill Paige birgfeld. During the course of this investigation they also found out that the defendant had had some prior incidents of efforts to control women by resorting to violence. We know that Jones had used Paige escort services before, and now they say he seemed frustrated that he couldn't see her again. He had a desire to use her services again on the week that she disappeared. He called and he called. It was behavior of somebody who was obsessed. It was the behavior of somebody who really just wanted nothing more than to see and be with Paige. The calls show that the defendant called her on the tracfone that day and that she called him back. The cell phone records were critical as evidence. He only used it to make four phone calls, all to Paige, and then a fifth call only from Paige. It was used for nothing else. It was bought right before she went missing, and then it was never used afterward and tossed. After that last call, which happens at about 9:00 P.M., prosecutors say Lester Jones now knows where Paige is located, and he kidnaps and kills her. The prosecution's star witness is Lester Jones' ex-wife, Lisa nance. Good morning, ma'am. Hi. Remember she's the one who told us what a nice guy he was during their marriage. He was a hard worker and just an all-around good guy. But she also told us that as their marriage crumbled, she saw a very different side of Lester Jones. A dangerous one. Only whenever we were going through divorce did he ever get aggressive or mean. And that's the Lester Jones she's called in to testify Lisa had split up with him, and he was not willing to accept that. She had taken up with a younger man named Joe bear. And ultimately Mr. Jones had followed the two of them. We're trying to get away, and so went down this dirt road, hit me and knocked me over into a ditch. And then rammed us really hard, which caused the airbags to go off. And Joe said, oh, my god, he's got a gun. And Joe was trying to pull me up. He said, Wendy, we have to get out of here. Joe got out and he took off running and that's when I heard -- you know, it was still dark, and I heard two gunshots over the top of the car. I ran to the train tracks, and a few moments later heard a second one and felt it hit me. Where did it hit you? In the back of my head. One shot grazes her boyfriend's head. Nance would later get a restraining order but says Jones can't let her go. Less than a month later he returns and forces her into a car. And I said what are we going to do? And he looked at me, he said I'm going to kill you. He told me he was going to put me in the bottom of the lake where no one would find me. That was important to us because ultimately when we found Paige's remains she was buried in a gulch. So it was very, very interesting to us that he might have this pattern of conduct. The evidence of Lisa nance was fascinating and gave a lens into who Lester Jones was. During the trial, Jessica, Paige's daughter, took the stand, and it was such an emotional, touching testimony. Tell me about your mom. She was pretty much the typical soccer mom. We did everything with her. She recalls the night when she was just 8 years old and leaving those frantic voice mails after her mom hadn't returned home. Hi, mom, it's me. I was just wondering when you get home. Please answer the phone. The prosecution put her on to show she was a loving mother who her daughter looked up to and needed, who was taken away from her. So, her not being there Friday morning was surprising to you. Normally when she went out on those appointments at night she'd be home a few minutes after the appointment S that right? Yes. And finally, frank birgfeld gets his day in court. Who was your daughter? My daughter is Paige birgfeld. My daughter will always be Paige birgfeld. Not was. Do you recall when you learned that Paige was missing? I remember exactly. It's etched in my memory. It's just one of those moments that you remember every second. Man, it's like a dagger. When it was the defense's turn, their strategy was to say that, in essence, investigators had let everyone else slip through the cracks when it comes to Paige's clients. That instead of focusing on Lester Jones, investigators should have been checking them out more thoroughly. The defense's strategy was pick on as many little things as they could. So, let me talk to you about a few of the real killers in this case. These are men that the sheriff's office let slip through their fingers while they were busy fixating on Mr. Jones, ignoring leads, and losing evidence. First, Wayne Damico. He's a used car salesman. The defense puts on a witness, a former escort by the name of Kristy Steves, who testifies that Damico said he was responsible for Paige's death. He told me that he killed Paige and then he told me what he could do to my body and that he could put my body in a woodchiper. And when he said he did it, did it seem as if he was joking? I believed him to my core. I got chills. The defense uses those comments to portray him as a potential killer. When Damico himself takes the stand he tries to play them down. Believe me if I could turn that page back right now, believe me, it would be turned right back. It was totally out of context. It was my way of saying there's absolutely no way I would have done that to her. I use that many times, if my kids were bad, how about I put you in the wood chipper? And they're still alive. A parade of what the defense calls alternate suspects in Paige's murder also includes Steven heald. Good morning, Mr. Heald. Good morning. He's that guy who'd admitted stealing thousands of dollars from his boss to pay for his encounters with Paige. The prosecution hit back with, of all people, heald's wife. She gives him an alibi, saying they were together at the time of the murder. But she's clearly not thrilled to be helping him. When law enforcement got there and they told you about these things, a lot of stuff that was very disturbing to you. Yes. Every reason at that point to basically throw him under the bus, wont you say? Yes. And I would have. And you would have. But the prosecution's got some potentially game changing evidence. Good morning, captain. Good morning. A groggy Lester Jones on this recording saying some very strange things. You're asking where I could bury a body. When did I ask you that?

