Transcript for Was murdered NBA star Lorenzen Wright’s ex-wife in it for the money?

It was almost like he was lined with yes. And vigor of crazy we'll move him back carotid top heavy don't do in this if I was hearing that. That Sheryl was wanting to operate it and to marry Lorenzen. Assuming debt. He was going to be it is great NBA basketball player and when she salary since then she saw a future. With eighteen million. Some of the people closest tolerance and see Sharon as a gold digger. So were you concerned. You listen in on else it act count I cooled down costs are sick. If I felt like Colin they'll be you know cheap mass not close to me. You didn't try to disrupt the relationship because he left terror if that.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.