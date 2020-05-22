This music teacher composed a team of 3D printers to help COVID-19 frontline workers

Jake Ezzo's idea sparked the SOMA NJ 3D Printers Alliance, which has delivered over 30,000 face shields to health care workers. The project reminds an ABC Newser of his teacher who made a huge impact.
9:28 | 05/22/20

