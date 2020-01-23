Transcript for A look at the mysterious emails Chris Smith’s family received

Chris has dropped off the grid. And he has taken off to this wonderful serve for a beautiful woman. He's got a phone he's got a camera and they're only getting. Periodic emails. We are and what he's doing. This past here that was such a night. Maybe contemplated doing unspeakable things because I was so stressed and angry scared and news. At that point it was just. This isn't making any sense this guy. He's lost his mind. See how. Chris' family didn't know what to thing. Because he seems so and some of his emails. And that he talks about even contemplating suicide. There we are replying. The best way we can. To comfort them access reassure him. Do anything we because yet they're super line. I don't know if we'll ever get over some things my life. This traveling and living and sustenance level is really started to change how I see things and what matters to me. Just like someone that was just very conflict did and so that's when it got really. Alarming to my parents.

