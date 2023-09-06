All-New 20/20 True Crime | Friday 9/8c on ABC

The Long Island Serial Killer and the arrest leading to the biggest true crime story of the summer. Don’t miss this stunning new true crime event airing Friday at 9/8c on ABC.

September 6, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live