-
Now Playing: Idaho mom in court a day after FBI releases new photos of missing kids
-
Now Playing: Plastics company to build on possible slave burial site
-
Now Playing: Kidnapping survivor recalls moment police discovered her in desert
-
Now Playing: Did Trump’s speech reassure Americans?
-
Now Playing: NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player gets coronavirus
-
Now Playing: Vice President speaks about Trump’s coronavirus plan
-
Now Playing: Trump orders 30-day travel ban for parts of Europe
-
Now Playing: Justice served for Weinstein victims
-
Now Playing: Pandemic declared as coronavirus reaches over 100 countries
-
Now Playing: Trump addresses nation on coronavirus, restricts travel to Europe
-
Now Playing: Tiger enjoys new perfume-scented hay
-
Now Playing: Family spends extra time with grandparents while in quarantine
-
Now Playing: The Rundown: Top headlines today: March 11, 2020
-
Now Playing: Coronavirus impacts college campus operations
-
Now Playing: Many questions left unanswered about access to testing for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Death toll rises in Washington state from COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Bernie Sanders says he won't leave presidential race
-
Now Playing: Severe storms rolling through parts of the South
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison