Transcript for The night a California woman and her roommate were kidnapped from their home

There's two people it's a house Michael and his merry. That particular night her boyfriend was out of town on business both of them were sleeping on the second floor Mary was sleeping in the master bedroom. And Michael was sleeping on a couch in a recreation. They could not even imagine the night about it right around 2:30 in the morning. All chaos breaks. Sudden. Masked men are in this house. Mary wakes up one. Cold piece of metal on the back Burnett didn't she immediately realizes it's the barrel forgot. And leaned down next to my ear and whisper I don't work. Dancing is not about you. He slapped piece of tape on my now you can sit tied her hands. Sit tight group. She is blindfolded and it's merely taken out of that disease carrying her downstairs. She can hear the cries for Mike. And Michaels. Is fighting for his life one. They asked him once where's the money. At least I have 2000 dollars in stock in the drawer in my room not fat. And million dollars. Million dollars million dollars.

