Parents of 10-year-old killed in Uvalde mass school shooting on year of activism

After losing their daughter Lexi in the Uvalde tragedy, Kim and Felix Rubio rallied to ban assault-style weapons, like the one used at Robb Elementary, across their hometown and Washington, D.C.

May 18, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live