What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS

More
Brian and Natalie Barnes' son Parker was diagnosed with the psychiatric and neurological condition called PANDAS and say they are still searching to find him treatment for a full recovery.
5:26 | 07/20/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56722345,"title":"What these parents want you to know about caring for a child diagnosed with PANDAS","duration":"5:26","description":"Brian and Natalie Barnes' son Parker was diagnosed with the psychiatric and neurological condition called PANDAS and say they are still searching to find him treatment for a full recovery.","url":"/2020/video/parents-caring-child-diagnosed-pandas-56722345","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.