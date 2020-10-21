Transcript for A look at how Paul Skalnik was repeatedly used as jailhouse informant

When he got in trouble first things it was start snatching and he became a valuable informant in Pinellas County he was always there and was always conveniently in the right spot to be here unsolicited confession from someone who barely knew him. Test I didn't thirty fat cheeses for the announced county sheriff's office which is things are really high. Number and I Kenyon sublease Gelman it became known as the state attorneys go to witness her. And he wasn't just to witness for the State's attorney's office but there was. One Pinellas County detective John Halladay who thought so highly of poles down eight. He actually got back for him with a Parole Board. Detective Halladay writes to that Parole Board in 1984 and says pulse Gallic has essentially benefited the state he's helped with information on dozens of inmates but several people behind bars and on death row. And asks the Parole Board to give him parole basically that he deserves be on the streets for his service and sure enough. His letter works dilemma. The coziness. Of using the same informant over and over and over again. And helping him. Get off and re offend. Fat use. Improper practice. Stephen Johnson a spokesperson for the six circuit prosecutor's office. Did respond to our request for an interview Condit writing. We don't typically comment on any cases and he wrote the judge's decisions in court speak for themselves. We reached out to detective Halladay but he declined an interview with twenty Tony.

