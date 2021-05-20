Transcript for The phone call that ‘raised a lot of red flags’ during Paige Birgfeld investigation

Pay much talk to me. About. A massive mortgage that she needed to take care ad and of course its monthly so anyway Gartner. She couldn't find our one time deal and solve her problem. Asian I had conversations about. Her decisions carrying an element of danger. And when someone gets to. That really difficult place in their life you have to make a choice women in the commercial sex trade have a mortality rate forty times. Hi Anthony averaged that doesn't tell you something about how dangerous it is I don't know what well. Flat out older theaters danger. I guess anxious and again and has blinders I just Lynn. Normal soccer mom life Janice. But can possibly happen. It's incredibly deadly but I think most people generally saying it's not it happened to me. I'm somehow going to mean smarter Weiss or warrant appointment. PG story didn't have to and that's the way that dead. I hope that what happened to PH. Is a part of a larger conversation of who the buyers are they create this whole industry. That women like her and I and up to and and the harms and that happened to most of us at the hands of east and.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.