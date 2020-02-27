Transcript for What police discovered at the Leah Freeman crime scene

330 this afternoon the body teenage female tentatively identified as Leah Freeman was discovered in the Fairview area in. Who's counting. That area where Lee it disappeared from is right in here. Then we guy's way over here. Eight miles away we've got we early as body is found on leave valley road. And it's eight mile stretch that's true back were aids. Gravelly old logging roads up Fairview mountain. All my New Jersey area where the remains of Leah Freeman was down. With right now at the Booth of this hill where regular stuff stuff would disclose who. We have body. It was a supported assigned to this area they detected the odor that was consistent with. Decomposing human body. In this film leaves remains. While he was in bad a condition. It's summer time and uses a decomposition there was animals. So there's a lot of information this. Would have been there earlier that this wasn't available in the court.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.