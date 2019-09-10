Police interview reveals how woman responded to learning of son-in-law’s murder

More
Video shows Wendi Adelson telling her mother about the shooting death of her ex-husband, Dan Markel. The Adelson family has denied being involved in Dan Markel’s death and has not been charged.
0:59 | 10/09/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police interview reveals how woman responded to learning of son-in-law’s murder
Hi mom possible link any justice. And then there's another point in the interview where she has to tell her mother. That better access and was murdered and and she calls calls are mom and tells her Ginny in the giant. There is a point where she was just privately. And surveillance tape just kind of saying she was relieved to find her mom was surprised to news. My parents deliveries press. It's turned me. Certainly there would be angry. Parents are being very painful for us. Nearly yeah and I think everything was going through her head at that time. She had to be wondering what kind of you know which he so crazy come up here in and do something.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:59","description":"Video shows Wendi Adelson telling her mother about the shooting death of her ex-husband, Dan Markel. The Adelson family has denied being involved in Dan Markel’s death and has not been charged.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"66169208","title":"Police interview reveals how woman responded to learning of son-in-law’s murder","url":"/2020/video/police-interview-reveals-woman-responded-learning-son-laws-66169208"}