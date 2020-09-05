Transcript for Police launch investigation into Rhoni Reuter’s murder: Part 3

It is Thursday October 4, 2007. This is ABC 7 news at 11:00. We start with breaking news right now from north suburban deerfield. A woman was shot to death in deerfield this morning. This was one of the biggest stories I've seen in many years. Police say the victim was the girlfriend of former bears player Shaun Gayle and that she was pregnant with his child. Her friend also tells us, and I am quoting him here, that Shaun Gayle was her whole life. That he meant everything to her. No suspect information is available at this time. Well, people jump to conclusions all the time when you first read something like this. You know, wow, breaking news, this is crazy, and it involves a former bear, let alone an '85 super bowl bear. Oh, my gosh. I think people were shocked and horrified just by the act itself. Hello! It seemed obvious from the beginning it wasn't a random crime. Whoever did this was after not only rhoni, but after the unborn child. Someone deliberately took that child out. The lake county major crimes task force headed up this murder investigation. The shooting sparked a heavy police response. The deerfield police is not a very large police force, but when you call in the resources of the entire county, it can make a big difference. So, as the detectives are out there gathering evidence and talking to neighbors, some puzzling questions emerge. Investigators say that someone reported seeing a teenager running across the street shortly after she was shot. Several witnesses apparently told police that they saw a young African-American boy in the area right after the shooting. Another witness said this person was wearing a disguise. And that it was a very petite person. Maybe around 5 feet tall, baggy track suit, something dark possibly over the person's face. We get a report of a small black car leaving the scene. Was it a robbery? Was it a contract killing? It just didn't add up. It didn't make sense. Police want to question Shaun about the crime. Now remember, Shaun called police to find out about the crime, and that's when they told him about rhoni. Deerfield police department. I'm calling about that shooting in deerfield. Yes. The police are going to look at Shaun calling them from sort of two different directions. It's the logical thing to do. A loved one's been harmed or killed. Was it rhoni Reuter? Is she okay? You know, the other side of that is with him reaching out to them, is he saying I need to cover my tracks? Listen, I've been getting calls from the media. This is Shaun Gayle, and they're trying to say they're naming me as a suspect? Shaun Gayle calling us right away within hours of this murder was a little suspicious. So, Shaun hangs up with the deerfield police and voluntarily goes down to the station. I can't believe this. Shaun Gayle was questioned for ten hours. You know, it's hard because being an avid sports fan, I really had to focus on the fact that he was just another individual and that he wasn't a sports figure. I had to forget his celebrity status. You know, we essentially have to treat him as he is the suspect. He was visibly upset. He was, uh, shaken. But by the time he sat down for questioning, detective Scott frost said that Shaun Gayle became strangely composed. I figured I would see more of a sobbing Shaun. He was very reserved, very calm. We were having issues with his time line from what he did the night before, what time did he go to bed, what time did he leave. He seemed like he was off in his times. And it's just like, well, you know, I'm not asking you what you did two weeks ago. I'm asking you in the last 24 hours. It was like, you know, something doesn't seem right. We need to really research things. The day that rhoni was killed, the police obviously need to know where Shaun was. On the morning of the murder, Shaun says he slept in, worked out with a trainer, and then went and got a haircut mid-morning at a barber about 10 minutes away from rhoni's house. The problem is it's not airtight exactly where he was when she was killed. And so, as a result, the police are really gonna have to nail that down. The police were trying to figure out if Shaun had a motive. When they talked to a lot of rhoni's friends, they found out, or they heard from different people that maybe he wasn't 100% thrilled about the pregnancy. We're starting to hear that this was a surprise and that basically rhoni had given this ultimatum of, listen, you either want to be part of the child's life or you don't. I'm still having the baby. During the questioning of Shaun, police learn that rhoni wasn't the only woman in his life. He was playing the field, so to speak. Here he, you know, kindly enough gives us, you know, a list of almost 18 or 16 different women that he either went on a date with, you know, got a phone number from, or had something romantically involved. He's giving us -- here you go. Talk to everyone. You know, these are 18 women over a three-year period. Granted. It's still a lot. When the fact came out that Shaun had lots of relationships with lots other women, this was news to rhoni's family. I wouldn't think that my sister would have put up with that sort of relationship. No. She loved Shaun with her whole heart, and I think she expected the same back. I really didn't see any other people in the picture at all. But Shaun has said that as close as they were in their relationship, for him, it wasn't He's a guy who has a lot of women in his life. And so, to be thorough, you're going to have to look at each one of these women that he dated or has had a relationship with. You have several women that could have been jealous of rhoni. Shaun staunchly maintains his innocence with police, so they ask him who he thinks might be responsible. And he says it might be a woman he had a relationship with the year before. She was beautiful, she's a A relationship he says ended badly.

