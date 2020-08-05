Police question Marni Yang two months after Rhoni Reuter’s murder

More
“I absolutely did not see a problem with going in and sitting down and talking with them,” Yang said about why she spoke to police without an attorney regarding their Rhoni Reuter investigation.
1:33 | 05/08/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Police question Marni Yang two months after Rhoni Reuter’s murder
Two months after the murder the police called in Marty. To answer some questions. I absolutely did not see a problem when you know going incident I'm talking. You know. They're sort. Case. So like that I didn't feel like I need an attorney. You know his payments just. Who the hell this is. Association. Your first match. Six terrorists mean yet. I think I have been given enough. Advice. A ballot. The fact that everybody that was connected with hand was probably going to be questions at some point. You know I was you know more. Yet. Bury them. We talk tour for about an hour did you know. Or insanity his relationship we're penis. Now he thinks this. Is an act he Anthony pregnant she seemed relaxed and comfortable with the attitude of it's when hope. What Marty doesn't know at this point is that three tips have come in to police urging them to look at her car. It fails to properly. And we you know my comment on her car spoke. If it is located equals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:33","description":"“I absolutely did not see a problem with going in and sitting down and talking with them,” Yang said about why she spoke to police without an attorney regarding their Rhoni Reuter investigation.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"70579936","title":"Police question Marni Yang two months after Rhoni Reuter’s murder","url":"/2020/video/police-question-marni-yang-months-rhoni-reuters-murder-70579936"}