Transcript for Police question Marni Yang two months after Rhoni Reuter’s murder

Two months after the murder the police called in Marty. To answer some questions. I absolutely did not see a problem when you know going incident I'm talking. You know. They're sort. Case. So like that I didn't feel like I need an attorney. You know his payments just. Who the hell this is. Association. Your first match. Six terrorists mean yet. I think I have been given enough. Advice. A ballot. The fact that everybody that was connected with hand was probably going to be questions at some point. You know I was you know more. Yet. Bury them. We talk tour for about an hour did you know. Or insanity his relationship we're penis. Now he thinks this. Is an act he Anthony pregnant she seemed relaxed and comfortable with the attitude of it's when hope. What Marty doesn't know at this point is that three tips have come in to police urging them to look at her car. It fails to properly. And we you know my comment on her car spoke. If it is located equals.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.