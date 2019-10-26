Transcript for Police in 'Slender Man' stabbing case discover unsettling evidence: Part 7

State of Wisconsin versus Morgan geyser. State of Wisconsin versus Anissa Weier. Because they charged them with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, that made the case automatically start in adult court. That also led to the judge releasing their pictures. Seeing Anissa in the courtroom in the jumpsuit with the shackles and the handcuffs and the belly chain really hit hard. It broke my heart. That's what I think gripped the public's attention, was how extreme that looked, to see children shackled. That really started the whole split, I think, of public opinion on the case. Between those who saw it as these are dangerous actors out in the community that need to be locked up forever and those who thought like something's really wrong with these children, they needed help and should be in juvenile court. Reporter: Detectives now have this information that came from the girls themselves about this plot. The bad part of me wanted her to die. But the good part of me wanted her to live. Reporter: But obviously, police now have to dig into their childhoods to see if there were warning signs missed. And they come upon some startling evidence. The middle school called me and said, we want to go through these girls' lockers. There was one picture found in everything else was found in Morgan's locker. So she had tons of notebooks that had all kinds of writings and drawings related to slender man. Slender man was originally created as a fiction, as sort of fan fiction and an extension of the campfire horror story. These images that were unclear whether they were nurturing or threatening. One of the first things we did is we talked to Morgan's parents, told the parents don't go in the bedrooms. Keep the door closed. We're going to come over there, and I'm going to have my investigator process that scene. When I first entered Morgan's bedroom, it just looked like a normal room for a girl of her age. But in her drawers and in the closet there were numerous items that were disturbing in nature. They found all kinds of strange things going on there. Strange drawings, dolls that had been mutilated. Some of the dolls had their hands cut off, arms cut off, legs cut off. They found a lot of things that most people would say, "Jeez, that should've been a red flag to a parent." And yet no indication that a parent ever said, "Hey, wait a minute, what are you doing here? Maybe we should get you some help." I spoke with the mom and dad and they had no idea what was in her room. We started to look at some of we also looked at the computer that Morgan had in her house, the iPad that Anissa had. Whenever I'm really bored, I go on my iPad and I look -- go to the creepypasta wiki. I had no idea that besides the school-issued email address that she had on her own made a hotmail address and falsified her age. A week before this happened, Morgan sent Anissa an email that said make sure to clean out your browser history. One of the things that shows whether you know right from wrong is saying clear your internet history because we don't want anybody to know that we've been searching for these things. In looking through the geyser home computer, there was literally thousands of internet searches that were done -- "How to get away with murder." "What kind of insane am I?" She was searching these things ahead of time. The school had turned over to me a list of books that Anissa and Morgan had checked out of the school library. Morgan had checked out books on crime scene investigations, the prison system, mental health conditions. I look at it as, "Boy, how do I act after this happens? What role do I play?" I definitely had a clear sense of who was the ringleader, who was driving this between the two girls. It was definitely Morgan. During Anissa's interview, she was being truthful and honest. I could tell because she would say that Morgan did a, B and C. But then she would take responsibility for some things herself. You think Morgan's completely to blame for it? No. I don't think any of this would've happened if I hadn't told her about creepypasta. Whereas Morgan was just putting it all on Anissa. Anissa told me we had to. She knew tactics that police use. She knew the criminal justice system. She'd done research on past cases. You can't get more intentional than that. You're preparing, you're planning, you're thinking about this. If she wasn't 12 years old, I would think she was some type of sociopath or a seasoned criminal. I was hired by the defense to evaluate Morgan. I don't think she was deviously planning. I think she was feeling controlled by slender man. What she would tell me is that she really had no choice but to listen to slender man. Was it hard for you to wrap your head around what had been done to you? No. Which I guess says a lot about our friendship. I kind of wasn't really too shocked about it. After I heard why she did it, I was like, well, this doesn't surprise me at all. Because she believed so hard in this thing that she would do anything for it. I was angry for a long time, especially with Morgan's parents. I thought that they were maybe just in denial. I don't think I'm insane. Were you surprised? No. I wasn't surprised simply because there is a family Her father? Yes, her father has

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.