{"id":55276522,"title":"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shared passion for humanitarian work: Part 5","duration":"4:35","description":"Harry has championed causes for wounded veterans and the mentally ill, while Meghan has spoken out against gender inequality.","url":"/2020/video/prince-harry-meghan-markles-shared-passion-humanitarian-work-55276522","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}