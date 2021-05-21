Prosecutor recalls discovering new evidence presented in Lester Jones’ second trial

Between the first and second trials of Lester Jones, prosecutors discovered surveillance video showing Jones’ whereabouts around the time of Paige Birgfeld’s disappearance.
1:13 | 05/21/21

Video Transcript
Transcript for Prosecutor recalls discovering new evidence presented in Lester Jones’ second trial

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

