-
Now Playing: The phone call that ‘raised a lot of red flags’ during Paige Birgfeld investigation
-
Now Playing: Investigator recalls interviewing suspect during search for Paige Birgfeld
-
Now Playing: Paige Birgfeld murder highlights dangers of sex work
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s death sentence is overturned, he appeals for a new trial: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is found guilty of murder, sentenced to death: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Prosecutors focus on Scott Peterson’s affair as they build their case: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson is charged with murdering his wife and unborn child: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Remains of Laci Peterson, unborn baby found near San Francisco Bay: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s affair revealed to public, sparking a media frenzy: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson was having affair before wife’s disappearance: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Neighbors report suspicious activity to investigators in Laci Peterson's case: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Investigators dig into Scott Peterson’s alibi, the family begins to search: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Investigation into Laci Peterson’s disappearance begins: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Pregnant woman Laci Peterson disappears on Christmas Eve in 2002: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Laci and Scott Peterson’s families on guilty verdict in his 2004 murder trial
-
Now Playing: Audio recording of Scott Peterson’s call with sister-in-law from prison
-
Now Playing: Scott Peterson’s family looks back on evidence used in his murder trial
-
Now Playing: Riley Fox’s mother reflects years after killer sentenced to life in prison: Part 11