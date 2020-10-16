-
Now Playing: Friend reflects on why Yoko Ono organized global silence for John Lennon in 1980
-
Now Playing: Bachelor Nation’s Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum split
-
Now Playing: Washington football player Alex Smith returns to the field
-
Now Playing: Studio 54 museum exhibit
-
Now Playing: New content to binge this weekend
-
Now Playing: Take a rare look at John Lennon with Yoko Ono and their son Sean
-
Now Playing: An extended look at John Lennon’s iconic apartment building
-
Now Playing: How John Lennon’s legacy is preserved through his priceless gifts
-
Now Playing: Aly Raisman does these 5 things to protect her mental health
-
Now Playing: Baratunde Thurston on ‘How to Citizen’
-
Now Playing: The highs and lows of being a teen in ‘PEN15’
-
Now Playing: Jimmy Kimmel discusses being back in studio after hiatus
-
Now Playing: #MeToo founder, Tarana Burke, launches new digital platform, 'Act Too'
-
Now Playing: 'Lion King' cast members from around the world perform medley
-
Now Playing: Joseph Gordon-Levitt talks about his new film, ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’
-
Now Playing: Leslie Jones talks about bringing ‘Supermarket Sweep’ back to TV
-
Now Playing: Ben Affleck, Matt Damon team up for charity sweepstakes
-
Now Playing: Gloria Estefan opens up about her daughter’s coming out journey
-
Now Playing: Showstopping moments at Billboard Music Awards without an audience