Transcript for Radio producers reflect on their interview with John Lennon, 40 years after his death

So we had arrived. At the decode somewhere around noon visual. John opening up the duo are literally jumping up leaping into the room. And extending his arms like hey folks I'm here. I told everybody I was yes on Leon yes. It's time okay. And yeah. Definitely it's been just amazing. Hello hello testing testing. And a date. He was just. Happy happy to be alive and happy. To think of the years that he had ahead of him with with Sean and making music and with Yoko. And it was bubbling up from him it was beautiful. We did spent three and a half hours together at the decoded talking about everything. From music to politics must still believe in these are still with the positive thinking. Went up and do it. I'm not old Alton but when I I find it. He had just turned forty as he said this is like he is opening up new chapter that was the mood of the day and he could not have been. More upbeat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.