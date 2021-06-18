Remembering the day Chippendales choreographer was killed in murder-for-hire plot

On April 7, 1987, Chippendales producer Nick De Noia was fatally shot in his New York office, and the gunman escaped before police arrived. &ldquo;We were devastated,&rdquo; DeNoia's friend Candace Mayeron said.

