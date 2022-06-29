A reporter's search for fake doctor Dean Faiello after he fled to Costa Rica

"Dean’s whole adventure and what he's doing is just crazy in juxtaposition to — there's a dead woman under the concrete in his house," journalist Jeane MacIntosh said.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live