Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4

More
Doug Rausch and Howard Burack learn they were together for six months before being separated and adopted by different families.
6:58 | 06/03/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53648529,"title":"Reunited twins fight to get some records of secret study released: Part 4","duration":"6:58","description":"Doug Rausch and Howard Burack learn they were together for six months before being separated and adopted by different families.","url":"/2020/video/reunited-twins-fight-records-secret-study-released-part-53648529","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.