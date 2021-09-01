Transcript for Rodney Alcala refuses to reveal whether there are more victims: Part 11

It's 2016, six years after Rodney Alcala has been convicted for the murders of robin samsoe and the other women. He's 73 years old, and his health is failing. He's confined to a bed at Corcoran state prison, and that's where Wyoming officials come to confront him for the murder of Christine Thornton. As we got in there, it was dingy colored, pink/peach in Alcala's medical cell. It was like something off a horror movie. Paint peeling off the walls, flies buzzing around the room. It's something that I'll never forget, seeing him lying in his and I just remember looking at him going, "This is him?" I identified myself, read him his rights, and we started pulling out photographs of the original crime scene. Now he knew why we were there. Does this area look familiar? It's part of my area. And what do you mean by part of your area? That means that I've been to this area. I couldn't believe it. It's almost like it's his killing field. We also showed Rodney Alcala the picture of Christine seated on the back of his motorcycle, and it gives me chills even today to remember his reaction. Talk to me about the picture. What picture? The picture that you're pointing at. What's on your mind? Talk to me. Rod, talk to . Tell me about that girl. He took his finger and he started tracing her body on the photograph. And then he started tapping on the photograph. And he kept doing that for a couple more minutes. That's a guy who wants to relive it again. It empowers them. He would relive that. You could see his eyes moving in his eyelids, almost like he had relieved that moment, that entire moment, for however long it lasted with Christine out in the desert. Do you know her? Yes or no? Yes. Do you remember taking this picture? Yes. Okay. Now the question is, Mr. Alcala, how did she end up dead? Did you kill her? Yes or no, sir? Are you crazy? When it comes to the big question, he's not going to give it to you. But we got him to admit that he was there. And we got him to admit that he knew Christine, and that's all we needed. So, Rodney Alcala was eventually charged with first-degree murder in sweetwater county, Wyoming. They informed me that he was not able to travel and not through without great expense. And so I made the decision that I was not going to try to bring Alcala back to stand trial in Wyoming. Best place for Rodney Alcala is exactly where we left him. Seeing that jail cell and that setup that he's in, he's where he needs to be. It was disappointing that we weren't going to get a conviction on her murder. But the good thing about all of this is that this man has been brought to light as being a serial killer. His victims are still out there. Over the years, Rodney Alcala was given multiple opportunities to disclose those victims, whether part of plea deals to avoid the death penalty. But he continuously refused to give up that information. He has memories that he has kept secret from everyone. That power gives him gratification, and him having the information on victims and us not knowing it, that's something he wants to take to

