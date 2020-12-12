Transcript for Rodney Reed’s defense falls apart in Stacey Stites murder trial: Part 6

You're sitting here with me and the clock is ticking. To put them for death for something that they know they did not do -- I've got fight to save my son's life. We know for sure 100% positive that Rodney reed murdered my sister. We did not believe that Jimmy her fiance hurt Stacey at all. They cleared him. They provided an affidavit that Jimmy says, if you cheat on me, I will kill and no one will ever know about it. What did the state completely get wrong as far as you're concerned about her death? Everything. This morning investigators charged 29-year-old Rodney Rodell reed of bastrop with capital murder in connection with the death of Stacey Stites. When it came out that the person arrested for Stacey's death was tied to DNA, the citizens of bastrop county would eve that they actually caught the killer. Rodney reed was charged with sexual assault, kidnapping, and murder of Stacey Stites. With those two enhancements of a kidnap and a rape where it resulted in a death, it became a death penalty case. Rodney reed, around that timeframe he was in his early late 20s. He was fairly well known around town. He is doing some work at a super S facility in bastrop. Vements in sports were phenomenal. He really excelled in boxing, that he was a contender in the golden gloves. But Rodney reed also was a free spirit. He had some run-ins wi law. He wasn't a choir boy. Had told me, mama, I'm dating a girl, and she's engaged to a cop. And I had warned him, too many Irons in the fire and you're going to get burned. He said they had the relationship. A consensual relationship. There's never been any evidence whatsoever that there was any type of relationship. There's no notes, letters, phone records. My son was arrested for the murder of Stacey Stites. I knew it was a lie instantly. I'm hurt to the core, and at the same time, I got to fight these people to save my son's life. I found a lawyer by the name of Jimmy brown. He was a good lawyer. I went out to meet Rodney. I knew that he initially denied knowing Stacey. And I asked him about that. Rodney stated that he and Stacey were having sex. Stacey would pick him up at various locations, one being the H.E.B. Parking lot. It wasn't boyfriend/girlfriend. It was purely sexual. He was aware that she was dead and that he was a black male having sex with a white girl in bastrop. He stated, you know, quite honestly, that he was afraid. I did tell the family, you're going to need resources. Need to get experts. Rodney reed's family is not wealthy. They're going to need at least $50,000 to retain an attorney. And very shortly it becomes very obvious that the reed family is not going to be able to raise the money. At that time in January 1998, the court appointed Calvin Garvey and Lydia clay-jackson to represent Rodney reed. The state had almost two years to investigate the case. We only had two months to prepare. We had numerous motions for a continuance. The ruling was generally, I'll give you more funds, but never any more time. The trial of state after Texas versus Rodney reed started may1998. This is arguably the largest case that bastrop had ever seen. This is front page news. A lot of people have already drawn their conclusion. At that time, a capital murder case in a small town like bastrop was unusual. There was also the racial component to it. You had an African-American defend a white victim. That raised the tension around that case in bastrop. I have six sons. Rodney is my fourth son. I have faith in god. I have a god and I'm believing in him, and I will hold on to my faith with god that he will bring my son home. I turned it over to god because it all works out in the end and god's still in control. She had hopes and dreams, and he took that all away. In the opening statements, the prosecution made it clear that the DNA was really the heart of their case. The prosecution called the DNA cinder slipper. It only fits one person. This is DNA that was found inside of Stacey Stites that matches Rodney reed. The defense told the jury that they were going to provide evidence that Rodney reed and Stacey Stites had a relationship and that would explain the DNA. In front of an all-white jury, prosecutor Lisa tanner began her opening arguments and laid out the narrative that the prosecution would go with the entire trial. That morning, Stacey Stites got up at 3:00 or so. She left her apartment. To go to a 3:30 A.M. Shift at the H.E.B. Her normal route to work was on highway 21 through bastrop, where she would go through T railroad tracks going into bastrop. And Rodney reed either jumped in her truck or talked his way into her truck, much like what he did with Linda. We believe from there that Rodney reed raped her and strangled her. And then dumped her body on the road and then put her truck less than .6 of a mile from his home and walked home. Jimmy Fennell testified in the trial. He gave the timetable and the timeline of where they were, how much he loved his fiance and that he didn't kill her. The state's key witnesses were Meghan clement and doctor Bayardo. These individuals painted a damning picture for Mr. Reed. Dr. Bayardo took the stand and he opined on Stacey's time of death. And this time of death that he put was 3:30 in the morning. And this was devastating to Rodney's team, because it put Stacey in bastrop at the time of her death. It set the foundation for the fatal blow to be delivered. Their most powerful witness in the name of Meghan clements. Meghan clements was a serologist who tested vaginal samples from Stacey, and she connected them with the DNA with Rodney reed. What I was really waiting for was the testimony about this affair that they contended was happening between Rodney and Stacy. They had one witness who said someone matching Stacey's description came to reed's house. But she got Stacey's name wrong. Other witnesses we talked with feared there would be retribution should theytify on Rodney's behalf. I knew we were in trouble. Prosecutors are about to deal a devastating blow as they pile on evidence that will cripple reed's case and his overwhelmed defense team. It is a free-all. Rodney's defense attorneys were scrambling to try to get their ducks in a row.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.