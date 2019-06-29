Transcript for Scott Catt tries to manipulate his kids to do more time in prison: Part 7

Now they're only indicted for their second robbery in Texas, that heist at the first community credit union, and they're facing 5 to 99 years in prison. Texas, like most states, has an accomplice liability law. If you intended to be part of the robbery, you can be charged with the exact same crime as the person who was at the center of Now these are kids from a middle class family and now they are in a Texas jail. Hayden and Abby's lives are already completely changed. I never thought about jail, or any of the repercussions, from walking into the bank. This has been life-shattering for me. I feel like now I've lost my mom and now I've lost my dad. Because most parents don't do that, so -- No, parents are supposed to keep you away from trouble. Yeah, that's hard to deal with -- to grasp onto. It's 2013 and I sit down with Scott Catt for a series of interviews for "20/20" while he's awaiting trail. What I'm struggling with is how your kids got involved. How they are sitting in jail right now. Is that a mistake? Is that an error in judgment? Or is that just -- what is that? It's all of the above, you know? It's probably an error in judgment on all of us and especially my part. You're sacrificing your children for your own needs. So are we looking at some sort of a narcissistic personality, antisocial personality, borderline personality? Maybe a combination of all of those things. When I went to interview them, Scott said, "I would only rob banks for my family." He wants you to believe that everything he does is in the interest of the entire family unit. That is really a bunch of baloney. This was in his blood. This guy possesses an addict's brain and a sociopath's soul. What would your mother have said about all of this? Um, it probably never would have happened if my mother was here. What would Beth say, your first wife? What would she say about you dragging your kids into, as you said, your cesspool? I can't even imagine. Can't even imagine. I'm just -- I'm really ashamed. You would expect that a father who's convinced his kids to join in a bank robbery would, after they get caught, say, "Look, I'll take the heat." And that's how he starts. If you were offered a deal where you had to spend 25, 30, 40 years in prison in exchange for both of your kids going free, would you take it? For them going free? Absolutely. What about life in prison? Sure. But as time goes on, he starts talking to them about what they can do to help him. Even though all three of them are locked up in the ft. Bend county jail, they're all in separate cell blocks and the only way they can communicate is by handwritten letters. Now at this point, Abby's lawyer gives us letters that Scott sent his kids. Apparently he was trying to encourage his kids to do hard time so that he can do less of it. A month later, I speak with Scott again. This time I'm allowed to be face to face. Why don't you read something for me. This is your letter to Abby, by Where did you get this? You wrote this to Abby. "As long as you are ready to do some time, I think it will better my chances, I hope." Here you are, asking her essentially to do time for you. Yeah, I was tryin' to I'm tryin' to get something from -- Who are you manipulating? I'm trying to get everybody something that they can live with. You told me that you would be willing to spend life in prison in order that your kids -- I would. -- Do not spend time -- I would. You got your kids involved in this, and you're asking them to do time for you. It says it right here. Here it is again. "I do believe that you doing prison time will be good for me. And I know that wasn't an easy choice for you." And that's what she said to me in the previous letter, that she was willing to do that. Wouldn't most parents, say, "I will take the entire blame here"? I would love to, but they have so much evidence on everybody that what -- what are we supposed to do? Again, it seems like Scott is manipulating his kids and us. He encourages Abby to talk more about his addiction, and his dual life. Why does he do that? To gain sympathy. You tell your daughter, "So, if and when you do your interview, exaggerate about me. Tell them I led a dual life involving drugs, alcohol and women and we can With them a little, ha-ha." It was a joke. I was joking around. Everything that he was doing and telling them was all for the sake of himself, for his own image. He has done research on what would make them have a better story to sell. So being a drug addict, being an alcoholic, your audience would look at that and excuse it and maybe feel sorry for him. You clearly told your kids to manipulate us. Just like you were manipulating them. I wanted to -- I wanted to get some sort of, wow, some sort of movement on my case. I was gonna do anything to get that. I'm just so angry about what this dad did to his children. Angry as I am at Scott Catt, there was a moment I broke down in tears. And that is when, against all the rules, the sheriff allowed Hayden and Abby to see each other. Geico has over 75 years of savings and service.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.