Transcript for Scott Eby confesses to taking Riley Fox from her home in FBI interview: Part 9

All of a sudden, my phone started ringing off the hook. From the prison where Scott Eby is in. Scott Eby had attempted to -- to commit suicide. And he has written a letter. That was actually addressed to the FBI agents who had spoken with him. This as a confession to murder, with two exclamation points at the end. And then that started a succession of admissions and finally a videotaped confession. Go ahead and have a seat. You're no dummy, so you know there's some people here that's going to talk to you, okay? We knew that we needed to get down there and interview him to do the follow up interview based upon everything that we'd learned at this point. Before we ask you any questions, you must understand your rights. You have the right to remain silent. Anything you say can be used against you in court. As we do with any other interview, he's in custody at the time. We read him his Miranda rights. And he immediately advised us that he wanted an attorney. So knowing that you have those rights you want to talk to us? I think I'd rather have a lawyer. All right. That's, uh, that's certainly your decision. I'll candidly tell you, some frustration. You know it was obvious that our hope to talk to him. But nevertheless we both of us were completely understanding the fact that we could not talk to him at that point. That's your decision, and that's certainly your right. All right. Okay? All right. Okay. So, we left the room, and, of course, very disappointed. Thanks for your time, Scott. About 75 seconds later, he looked up at the camera as it was still running and said that he had changed his mind. If you guys can hear this, I -- I changed my mind. I'll talk to you. We went back in. And, um, Scott Eby basically told us the story from beginning to end as he wrote in the letter. I really don't remember much of that evening. I mean, I remember drinking a lot. That night he advised that he had been drinking and using cocaine and looking for homes to burglarize. I guess I got it into my head to go rob people. He told us that he got a thrill out of robbing homes. That's what I'd been to the penitentiary for several times and stuff, you know what I mean? I'd get drunk, and I'd go and commit residential burglaries and stuff. He goes on to reveal several other things that the police missed. I drove around a little bit, I think. I don't remember how I ended up in that neighborhood or whatever, but I did. And, um, I started walking around from house to house. And checking doors and windows and stuff like that, you know. Easy access into somebody's house. The same night Riley disappeared, there was a burglary at the house right across the street. It turned out that Eby was the person who had burglarized the home across the street. I discovered the old lady's house a few doors down from Riley's. I cut the screen door, walked through the lady's house, seen her sleeping inside her bedroom. Went into her wallet, found $40 inside her wallet. She didn't have anything else really to steal, you know what I mean, so I left out of her house. Authorities say that Eby said he walked from that neighbor's house right to the back door of the fox home. And that door, you'll remember, had that broken lock. When he got to the fox's house, he tried the back door, and he said it was open, unlocked. So he didn't have to break in, he just walked in. Went into the living room. Okay. And that's where the babies were sleeping on the couch. Okay. Scott Eby said he entered their home and didn't find anything of value to steal. And that's when he saw the children sleeping in the family room and had a sudden urge to take Riley. They didn't have nothing to steal or nothing like that, you know what I mean? Otherwise, I probably would have been in and out of there, too, you know what I mean? I was getting ready to leave, and I looked back and -- I don't know. For some reason, I just -- I fixated on that little girl. Once I decided that I was going go through with it or whatever, I went and got my car, and I backed it into the fox's driveway. Remember, Kathleen Zellner said detectives were so focused on that one vehicle that they saw on that security video they saw driving past that gas station, even though witnesses in the neighborhood had mentioned another car, this red Chevy beretta. And then Scott Eby's mother eventually describes the car that she says her son was driving that night. Do you remember what kind of car he had at the time? He was driving a red beretta. Chevy. I picked her up, and I put my hand over her mouth. I don't know that I've ever seen a horror movie as excruciatingly evil as his confession. And I almost put her right back down, you know, and walked out of the house. Yeah. And I wished to god I would have. I know you do. He blames the foxes for not having enough for him to steal. So he steals their daughter? The most precious thing that they have? He took her from the house, put her into the trunk of his car. Closed the lid, and then got in the car and left. He had been wearing a bandana to cover his face, and it came down and Riley saw him. And I realized that my mask is no longer on my face, and

