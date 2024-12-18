Harvard Law sees drop in Black and Hispanic enrollment

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with Harvard Black Law Students Association president Sean Wynn about the drop in enrollment since the Supreme Court effectively ended affirmative action in U.S. colleges.

December 18, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live