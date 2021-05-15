Scott Peterson’s affair revealed to public, sparking a media frenzy: Part 6

Amber Frey revealed her relationship with Peterson during a police press conference. Police believed that the affair could have been Peterson’s motive for his wife’s disappearance.
8:08 | 05/15/21

Transcript for Scott Peterson's affair revealed to public, sparking a media frenzy: Part 6

