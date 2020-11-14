As search for Susan Powell intensifies, friends say she had troubled marriage: Part 4

Susan Powell's friend says she once met with a divorce lawyer. Detectives find her will in which she left an ominous message. Josh Powell closes their bank accounts and leaves Utah with his kids.
7:42 | 11/14/20

