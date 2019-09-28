Transcript for After 'Siegfried and Roy,' attitudes change about white tiger breeding: Part 10

After this all happened at the mirage, mantecore went back to the little bavaria compound and the cats, including mantecore, continued to be displayed at the secret garden at the mirage. I had heard of the secret garden but I've never been there. Oh, my goodness. He's gorgeous. Yes. He's gorgeous. So Siegfried took me on a little tour and check it out. Siegfried & Roy's secret garden is a habitat at the mirage where you can pay a ticket, go through a turnstile, and do a walking tour with all the white tigers. They don't consider it a zoo, it's kind of like an oasis on Vegas strip, where a lot of their animals are now living since the show ended. We have 20 big cats and the people that come here can see the white tigers who are extinct in the wild. So this is actually the only place where you can witness tigers. White tigers, that close up. Today Siegfried & Roy obviously enjoy the quietness. They're still very involved with conservation, preservation, education. Look, it took mother nature centuries to create what she created. She wove her magic, which we are privileged to see now. I think the perception of the white tiger came from magic shows. They made the pure white cats some sort of mythical, magical thing that people became absolutely fascinated with. I can understand why Siegfried & Roy would like to rebrand the white tiger as the royal white tiger, 'cause it does sort of create this mystery around them. But there are no royal white tigers. The white tiger is not a separate species. It's actually a genetic mutation of a gene. 1 in 10,000 regular tigers are born with this genetic mutation that gives them this white fur and this blue eyes. But they're not a separate creature. It's just a tiger that happens to be white. White tigers really, for the most part, are bred because how they look. It's all about that striking appearance. These are inbred animals that all come back to one animal, the first white tiger that was captive. Remember Mohan, the first white tiger that was captured in India? All of these tigers and these little cubs trace back to him. Mohan was bred back to his daughter, to try to produce this white tiger. So that's where the inbreeding came about. Unfortunately, because there's been so much inbreeding, there's a lot of problems with the tigers that you now see today in captivity. So, ranging from crooked backs to club feet, internal problems, kidney problems. There have been no reports of genetic abnormalities with Siegfried & Roy's white tigers. In fact, they say they practiced "Conscientious breeding" to avoid mating tigers that were closely related. And they say they stopped breeding tigers back in 2015. Hello, baby. You're not going to get in the pool? Turpentine creek animal sanctuary has rescued dozens of cats from all across the country. And here you can see what can sometimes happen when white tigers are inbred. One who's kind of famous, Kenny, that we rescued in back in 2000. He was deformed in the face. A lot of them are very visibly cross-eyed. Education is key. It's definitely looked down upon now, the breeding of white tigers. In an effort to limit inbreeding, in 2011 the aza, or the American zoological association, banned its member zoos from breeding white tigers. Remember the secret garden is not a zoo, it's not a member of the aza. A few years ago the American zoological association banned breeding animals like this to get a white tiger, a white lion. What do you think of this ban? They say that is bad for the animals. Of course they say it is not good to be -- To be bred strictly for these traits. They'll say it's not right to have animals in a confined area. It's on seven acres, the secret garden. And you can see they're happy, and they're good. It's a different world now. SeaWorld is now longer having killer whales perform, animals are not performing in circuses anymore. Could you have this show today, given the way the world is and the way we're looking at animals today? No. Today you would come and say, "Look, I have white tigers." No. It will be no more. Because it's a different world now. No question about it.

