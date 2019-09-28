Siegfried and Roy say 'goodbye' on their own terms with final show: Part 9

More
Six years after the incident with the tiger Mantecore, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn performed in a final show, which they say raised millions for the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Brain Health.
6:59 | 09/28/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Siegfried and Roy say 'goodbye' on their own terms with final show: Part 9

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:59","description":"Six years after the incident with the tiger Mantecore, Siegfried Fischbacher and Roy Horn performed in a final show, which they say raised millions for the Cleveland Clinic's Center for Brain Health.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"65916445","title":"Siegfried and Roy say 'goodbye' on their own terms with final show: Part 9","url":"/2020/video/siegfried-roy-goodbye-terms-final-show-part-65916445"}