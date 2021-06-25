Transcript for Sisters discuss how Annie Farmer was allegedly lured to Jeffrey Epstein

It's a round back times starting in 1994. That federal prosecutors. Now say that Maxwell assisted Epstein. In the sexual exploitation of underage girls they allege that Maxwell helped Epstein to recruit to groom. And ultimately abuse girls as young as fourteen. He landed as 100%. The lady of the house that gentry he made that very clear we knew who is in charge and it was Akeelah. Maria farmer was a 25 year old artist working as a receptionist and Jeffrey Epstein New York townhouse. Which is where she says she got to know killing packs will remember one name feline is asking me about my family and I civil actually. The most amazing sister in the war role and I'm telling he'll and that she still on high school which was a junior and I said I think she's ready. To start looking at colleges and then she had this great idea that I should talk to Jeffrey about hangs education. In what I understand was that Maria had a very wealthy box that he might want to help name a school. Seems legitimate it seems like this assist Philanthropic couple. That likes to help high achieving students out. And he has alleged that Epstein invited her to his ranch. In New Mexico. For what she understood to be a meeting with a group of high achieving students. Epstein. Called my mind. Talk a little bit about what happened Limas there. As he said they would be about twenty to 25 students I had asked patsy pat truly is going to be the chaplain. He thing peeling. I ain't riots at the airport or hand there was an amicable behind I had my name on it was the first time I never instigate some picnic. Any gets there there or all of these other kids there is no school program. It's just Geoffrey Yu Lin and now sixteen year old any firm or. Glynn Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to all the torched its.

