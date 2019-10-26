-
Now Playing: Backlash over release of 'Slender Man' horror movie
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old survives being stabbed 19 times by her friends
-
Now Playing: ‘Slender Man’ stabbing survivor talks about what she'd tell her attackers: Part 11
-
Now Playing: How 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor says she moved on from horrific attack: Part 10
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing trial begins nearly 3 years after attack: Part 9
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing attacker diagnosed with schizophrenia: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Police in 'Slender Man' stabbing case discover unsettling evidence: Part 7
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor describes the moment she was attacked: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' attackers describe to police the evolution of murder plot: Part 5
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' attackers explain eerie motive for stabbing friend: Part 4
-
Now Playing: ‘Slender Man’ attacker’s mother says she found ‘her goodbye notes’: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Police in 'Slender Man' case start piecing together who stabbed 12-year-old: Part 2
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old 'Slender Man' stabbing survivor found clinging to life: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Nights of the Jack in Los Angeles
-
Now Playing: Welcome to Beetle House LA
-
Now Playing: ‘Slender Man’ survivor Payton Leutner talks about regaining trust
-
Now Playing: Newly formed Tropical Storm Olga takes aim at Gulf Coast
-
Now Playing: Man arrested for allegedly stealing Tom Brady jersey from exhibit
-
Now Playing: Woman kicked out of Las Vegas casino allegedly drove van into building
-
Now Playing: Early kickoff to the Christmas shopping season as Halloween nears