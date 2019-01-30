Transcript for Son of BTK murder victims on how he moved on from tragedy

The it's arrows were a relatively new family to which job and family of 75 kids. But and the older kids had gone off to school that day leaving a two younger ones at home with their parents. My name is Charlie Leo Terrell and I am the son of Joseph and Julie. Are and alcohol. Win in their bedroom. So my mother on the businessmen while on the floor and my heart just got ripped out of my chest my life changed instantly. I thank god every day that I didn't fine Jillian chose him because I'm Michael would have handled. PT SDK again. My first. Semester of college started drinking and using drugs trying to get the memory out of my head turning it is out of my head just trying to deal with the grief and anger that I had going on inside me. And that's. Basically where I stayed for. Thirty years. Did they demonstrator was Claude. I was. Working to do landscaping I got a phone call from my sister she said they got a much Leo Wright who know they really got him. They swear it's him. Question okay have put the phone down and I remember bush is flying ten feet in my head I was written on the ground. I when we're going into the court house for sentencing. Had come over the plan to get my hands on administrator no matter what happened to me ID care. I just wanted revenge. Will we returned from lunch I was confronted by friend of mine time. Who had a phone call from my ex girlfriend the mother of my son. Fame and Charlie. Joseph's been hit by a car and cities in Tacoma he'd been hit by cars after that phone call all. Need for revenge went away and all I could think about was my son. Console be when the opportunity finally came and it did come for me to get my hands on this reader I had no desire. All I could think about was god save myself. My son woke. Months later newborn child god answer markers statements. And that changed my life I told god I was give my life I gave you everything to save my son. To this day. Try to live up to that. I'm driven whenever I get a chance to speak. On message of hope and and redemption that I do a lot of speaking imprisons. In. Halfway houses and stuff trying to get people to understand. That they can't change your ways we are a product of our environment and for one moment. The administrator was in my environment even though and ever really and was involved as him his actions dictated my world. And I was wrong in letting. What he did dictate who I was for so long I've turn that around and my family is with me. All the time I take the memories of my family and used that. To guide me and also my promise to god.

