Transcript for Stacey Stites' body is found, police uncover evidence in truck: Part 3

They found Stacey on the side of a road in a bunch of wildflowers. It had to be devastating. It was. It was awful It was awful My memory of that is -- is my mom just sitting in her chair, just -- my baby. My baby. My baby. We had a bridal shower just a couple a days before she died. And all the bridal stuff was still setting on my dining room table. How did you even process that? The pastor from the church is the one who told me. And my question to him was, how could god let this happen? Things happen. This is the devil's world. When the dps crime lab arrives, this is an impressive vehicle that comes down this dirt road, in the middle of a pine forest. Exiting were photographers, serologists, physical evidence collection people. This was quite a unique to show up in this little, sleepy county of bastrop. Stacey's body is kind of almost at 10 to 12 feet off of the road in the high grass. She's laying on her back.d in between her legs there's her name tag for the H.E.B. And she is mis shoe from the foot that we found the shoe in the truck. That seems to be the shoe that she is missing. An interesting thing about that is her sock that's revealed underneath is completely clean, so it doesn't look like Stacey walked to this location. It looks like she was carried to this location and placed, meaning dumping a body. The way she was clothed, what she has been doing, how her zipper was broken from being pulled apart. All of the things that told us this was a classic rape case. There was what appeared to be the mate of that black woven belt that was found in the high school parking lot laying on the side of the road. So this scene is now tying to the high school parking lot. It was a braided leather belt that had been busted. It would appear to me that it was leather and that for it to break, it would've had to have a tremendous amount of force pulling on it. It was enough force on that belt around Stacey Stites' neck to kill her. Stacey Stites was strangled to ath. The only prints that they were able to lift from the inside of the truck, that were readable prints, were Stacey's and Jimmy's. And yet since that was his truck, his fingerprint being in that truck is not evidence of him perpetrating the crime. Jimmy Fennell was absolutely considered as a suspect. Any time a woman is murdered, the significant other is and should be one of the prime suspects. Around the time of Stacey's death, another woman by the name of Mary Ann arldt was also found dead. A man named David Lawhon had confessed to her killing. And there was some talk that he might have been responsible for Stacey's death. We knew about that case, and I know that it was definitely a -- A consideration. A consideration that there might have been a serial murder out there. There are some similarities between the Stacey Stites case and the Mary Ann case. Mary Ann arldt is a little bit older than Stacey Stites, but in both, the truck is used, and in both, the body is dumped, and in both, the earring is an important piece of evidence. David lahan had bragged about killing Stacey. And so David lahan became a suspect in Stacey Stites' murder.wever, David lahan was excluded pretty quickly because the DNA from Stacey's murder did not match. David Lawhon is convicted of that second murder, but still no arrests in Stacey's case, and her devastated family is mourning her loss. Stacey's funeral was there in bastrop. Standing room only. The police set up a camera, secret camera to provide surveillance of the ceremony that's taking place.

