Transcript for Stacey Stites vanishes weeks before wedding in small town of Bastrop, Texas: Part 1

] Bastrop, it's a typical small Texas town on the Colorado. It's a town that represents a wide swath of what Texas is all about. Certainly the churches. Football on Friday nights. All bears. Bastrop led 76-9. That is not a typos. I grew up here. My dad grew up here. My grandparents grew up here. Louisiana has a town named after the same guy that's called bas-trup, but we say bas-trop. I'mth generation bastropian. Bastrop is known as the home of the lost pines. It's an old, old town. And there's a lot of history. Bastrop was founded by immigrants from the southern United States. They brought enslaved African-Americans with them. In the days of segregation, we as African-Americans provided jobs for one another. We had our own barbershops, restaurants. The class of 1970 was the first fully integrated class in bastrop high school. In the mid-'90s, even at that period of time, the African-Americans and whites were, I think, separated in a lot of ways. Interracial dating in bastrop in the '90s existed, but it was something that was hidden and it was dangerous. We've come a long way in some instances, but yet still, justice is slow in bastrop count Y for african-america This morning, 19-year-old Stacey Lee Stites was reported missing. Family members came from all corners of Texas to comfort Carol Stites. She lost her youngest of five children, Stacey Lee. She had her plans, and now somebody's taken that away. I think you just about got it. Are where am I sitting? There you go. It's been 24 years since you lost your daughter, Stacey. Tell me a little bit about Stacey. Stacey was your youngest of five. Ound out that I was pregnant with Stacey and I had cancer at the same time. And so I put off any drugs or any chemicals to keep that childalive until I had her. Because that soul was more precious to me than mine. From the time she was able to breathe, she was up and at 'em. She was like the white tornado. That's exactly what they called her when she was little. She was into everything and did everything and friends with ody. I was friends with Stacey in high school. We were involved in some church groups and sports together. She was just kind of like a sunflower, sunshine. She was funny. She was always cracking jokes. Sh't really take a lot of things seriously. She was always in the moment. She was looking for what everybody does, young love. Go away. Stacey lost her father as a child, and apparently it had quite an impact on her according to friends and family, she seemed to lose her way for a while. She ended up pregnant. She was 15. Uh-huh. Devastating. It took of my daughters to get in a room upstairs by myself to let me know what had gone on. She did decide to give the baby up for adoption. Every year, smithville has their jamboree. That's where Stacey met Jimmy Fennell. He was on duty at the festival. You know, security. And they got to talking and they talked and they talked and they talked. Pretty soon he was hanging around the and they talked and talked. Did you think about him? I liked Jimmy. He was raised in the church that I was raised in. He's had the same values I was raised with. I thought he was heaven sent. This guy was here and it was jubobout everything that I wanted in a son-in-law. She was more outgoing. He was a little more conservative, but I thought he was good for her. That's the picture of her and him. That was at his graduation when he became a policeman. Jimmy began working for the Giddings police department. Stacey was very excited about their relationship. Stacey moved in with Jimmy in his apartment upstairs. And Carol lived in the same building downstairs, catty-corner to Stacey and Jimmy's apartment. They moved in together and they said, we're engaged. We're getting married. That was just about -- okay, at least you're getting married. You're not going to live in sin, is I would think of it. It was going to be a big wedding. She was so excited. She had planned every detail. Here's the thing for the Georgetown church of Christ. The fees and the use of the church facilities. She was wanting to make more money for her wedding. She went into h.e.b.'s grocery company, and they gave her a job in the produce department. And so Stacey had to be at work early in the morning. She was working hard. Every two weeks when she got paid, she was making a payment on the wedding dress. There was excitement in the beginning, but I think as every day kind of ticked by, it was less and less. I know that it was definitely stressful for her, just because she had to work and come home and she was expected to do laundry, clean. For a 19-year-old that's kind of a big transition. Did she share any concerns? She didn't share any that she was really excited about getting married. She really loved Jimmy. You were a little concerned, you were a little emotional before the wedding. Stress. And that you cried a couple of times. You thought that Jimmy wasn't quite as -- I was the mother. And Stacey was my daughter. And I expected him to perform the way I wanted him to. My name is hena, and we were besties from high school. Going back in time. Stacey called me and told me that she's getting engaged to be married, and Stacey never sound like a giddy girl in love. She sounded giddy about her wedding and planning her wedding and making things for her ING but she never talked about Jimmy. I think that she started seeing sides of Jimmy that he was very possessive. And it was kind of his way or no way. And I don't know that she was necessarily comfortable with that, so I think that they started butting heads. Tell me, Carol, when you got the call. H.e.b.'s called and said that Stacey hadn't gotten to work. That's the first inkling that something is wrong. We made flyers and started walking door to door. Hoping that we could find her alive.

