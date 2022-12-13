Stars of ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ reunite at ‘Pandora’ with takeaways from new film

Some of the cast members said the experience reminded them about working on the highly anticipated ‘Avatar’ sequel directed by James Cameron.

December 13, 2022

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live