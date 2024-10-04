A look at Stephanie Lazarus’ diary entries

Connie Rasmussen told “20/20” seeing the journal entries that were submitted into court evidence “clearly identified, to me, that [Stephanie] really never gave up on her obsession” with John Ruetten.

October 4, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live