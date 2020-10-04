Transcript for Stitch by stitch: Many Americans sewing homemade masks to donate during coronavirus

The caught the virus won't be beaten by a sewing machine but that's not stopping a Linda McCoy from trying. The 41 year old Connecticut mom of three is one of the growing number of Americans sewing homemade masks to donate to health care workers. Eight year old daughter Kylie behind her at the ironing board they just finished 100 colorful masks. Yeah a breast cancer survivor Elaine has been in remission for six months. What do you say to the health care workers that you hope to put these in the hands. It. Solves. Its. I feel against saving like. How does it. In New York City mill owner Christine Moore is supposed to be turning up fancy pants for the Kentucky Derby. Now she's making masks to. Eighty W me in the eye and I ain't. Yeah. I. There are big operations. We pride apparel in Massachusetts. Which we cycle sports we are it's making masks on first responders to. These unprecedented times. It's great to see people come together past. From busy factories to living rooms with a sewing machine humming along and loan stitch by stitch. So many finding a way to help. And hope. And that's what we need now we in the and I go. I really hope all over again this is actually nations. Staying.

