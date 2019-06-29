Transcript for Strangers step in to help Abby Catt adjust to life after her conviction: Part 9

Let me tell you something about the prison system. You do not wanna end up in a Texas prison. The temperatures go up over 100 degrees. When they say hard jail time, they mean hard time. After their sentencing, Scott and Hayden are shipped off to a Texas state prison, and Abby was almost sent to state prison as well. But then in a real act of mercy, ft. Bend sheriff Nehls did something pretty incredible. He arranged for Abby to stay in the local jail. I just feel that she's more of a victim in this. And I'm gonna do my part to try to help see her become a productive member of society. This was a really good break for Abby Catt, not to have to go state prison and deal with hardened criminals. We had her enrolled in the ged program. She was learning how to sew, so we were doing everything we could. Everything we can to set her up for success. It takes a bit of tinchts we get a lot done in here. I don't think it's every day that you see a sheriff intervene and say, "Listen, have some mercy here. To go out on a limb for a double bank robber, that never happens. Here's a second chance. Another opportunity for you. And I thank you for that. So make me proud. Yes, sir, I will. All right, very well. I've been here for just over two and a half years. Since the last time you saw me, a lot has changed. Emotionally I'm doing a little bit better. I have become a better and stronger person in here. Abby apparently had no visitors while she was at jail. Her aunt and grandmother travel from Oregon to the jail in Texas to visit Abby and that's the first time they've seen her in three years. It was so emotional seeing Abby. I had so much hope for her. All I could is give her a big hug and let her know how much I love her. This visit is also a cause for celebration, because Abby learns that she got parole and that means she's going to be released in just a few months. Do you know how lucky you are? Yes. You've been given an opportunity here that many others don't ever get. To start a new life. Now, Abby's new life on the outside is going to start with a woman she met on the inside, a volunteer sewing teacher named Susie Gregory. Now, Susie Gregory is a married mother of two grown sons. She watches the original "20/20" piece. Becomes I think very emotional about it. She was open enough to try to give Abby a second chance. We watched the "20/20" show. I said, this is wrong, this is just wrong. She should not be in jail for this. And I just felt like god put me in, you know, that sewing room for Abby. I couldn't balance robbing banks, driving a getaway car, with the sweet little girl in the jail. They didn't equate. There's something wrong with that equation. I said, "How would you feel if I would find someone in our church that would be willing to take you in when you got out?" And she said, "Well, could I meet them first?" And I said, "Well, I was kind of thinking about Steve and I." And she said, "Oh, I would love that." Thank you for everything. You're welcome. It's pretty extraordinary that a volunteer sewing teacher at the county jail finds it in her heart to open her home to Abby. It gives you hope about the human race. To put herself out there to try to help Abigail, just incredible. Not anyone would just do that. It's an amazing story. Abigail Catt will be released today, and it's an exciting time for her. This is a big day, a new beginning. Go ahead. Two years and ten months. I walked her out of the facility and told her, you have a second chance. I believe I even told her to -- not to let me down. I mean, I put myself out there for her, like, several other people did as well. I gave her my phone number. Said, "Abby, call me any time." I feel great, I'm ready to go. It was the first day of the rest of her life. She had people who really cared about her. She had a plan to go to college. She really wanted to do the right thing. So who are you calling now? Everybody. Everybody. Time to go home. The idea that Susie took her in, there's a certain risk with that. Abby, this is your new house and here's your room. Make yourself at home. It's not uncommon for people like Abby to get out of jail and in a short period of time, stumble. Abby did well after being released from jail. And then, her demons started to creep in. Abby's future looked so bright. It didn't work out that way at all. And I put the blame squarely at her father, Scott Catts' feet. In your wildest dreams did you think that within a year you'd be back in doing time? No.

