{"duration":"10:09","description":"The Powell family included two children, Charlie and Braden. After not hearing from them one day in December 2009, their concerned family calls the police, who find strange evidence in their home. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/2020","id":"74201937","title":"Susan and Josh Powell go missing, sparking years-long fight for justice: Part 1 ","url":"/2020/video/susan-josh-powell-missing-sparking-years-long-fight-74201937"}