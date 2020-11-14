Susan Powell's parents awarded $32 million for death of grandsons: Part 11

Eight years after Chuck and Judy Cox's daughter went missing, she still hasn't been found. Chuck says they will use the money to "try and help other people, [so] that we can save more children."
4:34 | 11/14/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Susan Powell's parents awarded $32 million for death of grandsons: Part 11

