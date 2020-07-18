Suspects in Timothy Coggins case charged with murder 34 years later: Part 6

Frankie Gebhardt, then 59, and William Moore, then 58, were charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another in the Coggins case.
10:26 | 07/18/20

