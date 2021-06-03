Transcript for Tammy Moorer found guilty in Heather Elvis case, her husband’s retrial begins: Part 9

Thousands of you watched online for the past two weeks as the state laid out its case against Tammy Moorer. Today, the jury returned a verdict. I think the moments leading up to the verdict probably took five years off my life, I feel like. It was very stressful. Deliberations lasted for four hours. But when we found out that we had a verdict -- anxiety. I was nervous. Ladies and gentlemen, I understand the jury has reached a verdict, is that correct? Yes, sir. I just -- I just closed my eyes and kept them closed 'cause I was almost afraid to open them. We the jury find the defendant Tammy Caison Moorer guilty of conspiracy of kidnapping. There you see it. Tammy Moorer hugging her family minutes before the judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison. Shortly after, officers escorted her to J. Reuben long detention center. I felt so relieved. But I just felt like it wasn't enough. Because the way that Tammy has this smile and this look on her face made me realize that I don't think she will ever say what she did to Heather that night. They've shown no remorse. They won't tell us anything we want to know. It's always somebody else's fault. Even though Tammy Moorer's trial is over, the Elvis family have to still go through the trial of Sidney Moorer. The retrial is still pending. We've got to wrap our heads around that. After Tammy was convicted in October of 2018, we retried Sidney in September of 2019 for the same thing. We can't give justice to Heather Elvis by giving an injustice to another citizen like Sidney Moorer. We're going to show you that this man right here, Sidney Moorer, and his wife, Tammy Moorer, conspired, planned, and executed that plan to kidnap Heather Elvis on December 18th of 2013. You can't abduct somebody, you can't do all the things they're saying they're doing, and not leave some trace of physical evidence. I had to make sure the jury understood that circumstantial evidence was just as effective, just as telling as a confession would be. The defense very well may dwell on the fact that this is a circumstantial kind of case. Most cases in criminal law, ladies and gentlemen of this jury, are circumstantial evidence. I think there were a lot of pieces of evidence that pointed to the direction of the moorers. But for me, the defining moment in this case was the testimony of Donald Demarino. The evidence you're about to give the court in this case is the truth, nothing but the truth so help you god? Yes, ma'am. Donald Demarino is Tammy Moorer's cousin, and he is a convicted criminal with a rap sheet, but he said back in 2014 Sidney showed him a very disturbing photo. Did he show you anything? Yeah. Tell this jury who that picture was of. Heather Elvis. He told us he had seen a picture of Heather Elvis on the phone. She was clearly not alive, and there was blood on her shirt and scratches on her face. In that picture, did Heather look like she was under her own free will? No. At that time, the judge would not have allowed us to get into the details of the photo because we were only trying them for kidnapping and not murder. Let me ask you this. After seeing that picture of Heather back in 2014, do you expect this family to ever hear from her again? No. Donald Demarino, frankly, didn't have to testify. He didn't have to tell anybody what he saw. Tammy Moorer was his cousin, and the last thing he wanted to do was go against family. Still, it was damaging testimony despite the fact that he couldn't produce the photograph. The question is, would anybody believe him? And the defense team was going to make sure the jury knew about his criminal past. What have you been convicted of in the past of? I got a burglary charge and a couple drug charges. What drug is it? Heroin? Yes, sir. Donald Demarino is a lot of things. He's an addict. You can call him a thief if you want to. One thing he's not is a liar. Prosecutors confirmed there were no deals cut with Demarino for his testimony. And it's impossible to know whether the jury believed him. And that's when prosecutors dropped the bombshell that nobody saw coming. There was a video presented during Sidney's kidnapping trial that none of us had seen before. Holy crap. This is it. This is the evidence that anybody that still had doubts needed to say, wow, they did

