Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says execution was an ‘emotionally blank’ day: Part 10

Days before his execution, Bundy confessed to killing 30 women in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and Florida between 1973 and 1978, though authorities believe it could be more.
01/31/20

Video Transcript
Transcript for Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says execution was an ‘emotionally blank’ day: Part 10

